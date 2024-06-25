Write on Track

Noor Rahman
Jun 25

Hi all, looking forward to your introductions! I’m based in the California bay area. I was drawn to Substack as a way to find a creative community. I’m also interested in building an “author platform” to help me someday find a book agent and get my novel published. The creative things I’m working on outside of my sci fi novel are: personal essays for Write on Track, poetry and short stories. Your turn!

Jun 26

CLE till I die peacefully in my sleep at the age of 86.

I gain more happiness from generating book covers and putting it to music than I do in actually writing. I’m realizing this right now for the first time as I swype this.

***

But before I die

Peacefully in my sleep

At the age of 86

I must get this out of my head

Into the world

Before my father

Age 78-79

Dies peacefully in his sleep

At the age of 90

That’s a better timeline.

The Empress of Hindostan vs. The Daughter of the Mountain

The History Herstory Ourstory

Songs of the Subcontinent

*******

While reading Wikipedia entries

About all the various intertwinings

That occurred

In between the Pilgrims and the Revolution

The “dead spot” in American History

This time period

Was the most alive period

In the history of the subcontinent

And I yearned

When I realized

That one could take a sentence

From one of these Wikipedia entries

And turn it into a movie

I wanted to be the one

To write about this

To bring it to life

It’s such a beautiful history

When you see how it’s all connected

Few know the history

And fewer still see the connection

*****

It begins with the birth

Of the one that would become

your namesake

Somewhere in between

Isfahan & Agra

Left to die

For the parents were refugees

With 3 other kids

And had just been robbed

There was no food

A child sold into slavery

By his parents

In East Africa

But it was a different kind of slavery

A man meditating

Near the Ellora caves

Long before it became UNESCO

*******

These 3 people

And their lineages

Will come together

Culminating

******

I rarely attend weddings

But on August 24th

My father’s friend’s daughter

And the next week

My brother’s wife’s sister

The last name of the former

And the first name of the latter

Combine

To create the name

Of the heroine

The final scene

Is going to be

This name

Slowly turning into the real life statue

While a song plays

The final song in the soundtrack

And the lyrics

Of this 1,000+ year old song

When translated

Start with

“O

Daughter of the Mountain

******

If I could finish

By August 23

It would be

A Great Wedding gift.

