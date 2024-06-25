Hello, Write On Track readers!

Several of you have joined since last week’s post (we’re up to 87!), and I’m really glad you’re here.

One of my key aims for Write on Track is to cultivate a creative community. Novel-writing can get isolating. With Substack, we have the opportunity to find colleagues and friends.

So, let’s introduce ourselves. I’d love to learn a little about you in the comments:

1. Where in the world are you located? (City, country, or even just time zone—whatever you’re comfortable sharing)

2. What drew you to Substack?

3. If you’re working on something creative, what is it?

I’ll start things off in the comments section. Feel free to share as much or as little as you’d like.

Who knows? You might find a writing buddy or someone with similar interests right here in our little community.

Looking forward to learning more about you all!

Write on,

Noor

P.S. If you prefer to remain in the background, that’s completely fine too. I’m just happy you’re here, participating in whatever way feels right for you.