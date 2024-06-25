Hello, Write On Track readers!
Several of you have joined since last week’s post (we’re up to 87!), and I’m really glad you’re here.
One of my key aims for Write on Track is to cultivate a creative community. Novel-writing can get isolating. With Substack, we have the opportunity to find colleagues and friends.
So, let’s introduce ourselves. I’d love to learn a little about you in the comments:
1. Where in the world are you located? (City, country, or even just time zone—whatever you’re comfortable sharing)
2. What drew you to Substack?
3. If you’re working on something creative, what is it?
I’ll start things off in the comments section. Feel free to share as much or as little as you’d like.
Who knows? You might find a writing buddy or someone with similar interests right here in our little community.
Looking forward to learning more about you all!
Write on,
Noor
P.S. If you prefer to remain in the background, that’s completely fine too. I’m just happy you’re here, participating in whatever way feels right for you.
Hi all, looking forward to your introductions! I’m based in the California bay area. I was drawn to Substack as a way to find a creative community. I’m also interested in building an “author platform” to help me someday find a book agent and get my novel published. The creative things I’m working on outside of my sci fi novel are: personal essays for Write on Track, poetry and short stories. Your turn!
CLE till I die peacefully in my sleep at the age of 86.
I gain more happiness from generating book covers and putting it to music than I do in actually writing. I’m realizing this right now for the first time as I swype this.
***
But before I die
Peacefully in my sleep
At the age of 86
I must get this out of my head
Into the world
Before my father
Age 78-79
Dies peacefully in his sleep
At the age of 90
That’s a better timeline.
The Empress of Hindostan vs. The Daughter of the Mountain
The History Herstory Ourstory
Songs of the Subcontinent
*******
While reading Wikipedia entries
About all the various intertwinings
That occurred
In between the Pilgrims and the Revolution
The “dead spot” in American History
This time period
Was the most alive period
In the history of the subcontinent
And I yearned
When I realized
That one could take a sentence
From one of these Wikipedia entries
And turn it into a movie
I wanted to be the one
To write about this
To bring it to life
It’s such a beautiful history
When you see how it’s all connected
Few know the history
And fewer still see the connection
*****
It begins with the birth
Of the one that would become
your namesake
Somewhere in between
Isfahan & Agra
Left to die
For the parents were refugees
With 3 other kids
And had just been robbed
There was no food
A child sold into slavery
By his parents
In East Africa
But it was a different kind of slavery
A man meditating
Near the Ellora caves
Long before it became UNESCO
*******
These 3 people
And their lineages
Will come together
Culminating
******
I rarely attend weddings
But on August 24th
My father’s friend’s daughter
And the next week
My brother’s wife’s sister
The last name of the former
And the first name of the latter
Combine
To create the name
Of the heroine
The final scene
Is going to be
This name
Slowly turning into the real life statue
While a song plays
The final song in the soundtrack
And the lyrics
Of this 1,000+ year old song
When translated
Start with
“O
Daughter of the Mountain
******
If I could finish
By August 23
It would be
A Great Wedding gift.