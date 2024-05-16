For this Thursday’s post, I’m sharing “Majed’s Poem,” a work that was published in Talisman, a literary magazine. I was also awarded 3rd prize for poetry (!) Here’s a link to the digital version of the magazine. The poem is also copied below.

I wrote this poem about a man I knew while living in Beirut in 2010-2011. He was a Palestinian living in Shatila refugee camp. He taught levantine Arabic at a language school in Beirut called the Saifi Institute.

Majed’s Poem

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In Beirut there’s a man who lives in a silent film. All day he teaches foreigners his mother tongue. And all night he dreams of returning to his homeland. But he can’t. Return, that is. To Palestine. Each morning Majed wakes up with a song lodged deep in his heart And try as he might, he can’t free it from his chest So the song stays there hour after hour Like a precipice with no bottom Majed speaks all day but no one hears him. Nightingales fly out of his mouth But there is no sound but the rush of their wings Each afternoon Majed walks to Shatila With a loping gait, shouldering his bag Under a patch of sunlight you can see Majed’s translucent skin with all the Weight in his eyes The pupils so large, they are ceramic black buttons On a child’s doll By evening Majed’s song has broken his heart It has gone silent Without the rhythm in his chest, Majed is no more than a specter of a man Walking the earth with no home But through his wanderings, on each eve of his despair, Majed is reminded of where he truly lives The beautiful places Where Majed becomes a spinning leaf Carried away by dreams spun from Requiem in D minor Drifting through Sonatas and Partitas and Odes and Fugues He sighs and each harmony cures him of the silence They are little scrubbers removing all the black fuzz in his life Disturbing the dust-layer that suffocates Making the flecks spring up like glimmering particles They are tiny prisms of promise to behold in rays of light The musical score to Majed’s silent film

The Talisman also published a prose piece I wrote about my late grandmother entitled “My Grandmother’s Garden” and a couple of my photographs. I hope you enjoy.

Starting next week, I’ll be posting on Tuesdays. See you then! Noor