Hi all,

Back in March I set the ambitious goal of completing the first draft of my science fiction novel by my birthday this year--September 24. I figured that a completed draft would be the best birthday present I could give myself.

To track my progress I set a word count of 100K. It's now September 3, and I have 21 days to write 39,686 words. Yikes!

Below is a table of my novel-writing progress since March.

I plan to update this table every day or so--check back on this post from time to time if you're curious about how I'm doing. I'll also write about my progress on Notes.

On the one hand, I'm proud of myself for writing over 60K words in the last six months. But now I'm in the non-enviable position of having to write writing almost 40,000 more words in 3 weeks. Am I going to make it?

Let's find out. I'm in the most intense self-induced NaNoWriMo-esque word sprint of my life.

Here's what I'm doing to clear the way for me to get this done:

1. Adding more writing time blocks on my calendar.

2. De-prioritizing other time consuming tasks, including writing for Substack.

3. Adding more writing time in moments where I'd normally be relaxing (e.g., Saturday night).

4. Delaying personal and family projects and administration so that I can use every spare moment to write.

I'm hoping to continue my weekly letters to you all every Tuesday. But forgive me if they are briefer and perhaps slightly less polished than usual for the next 3 weeks.

This is go-time for me friends. If if you've got it in you to drop me a note of encouragement to get this done, I'd love love love to have it.

Let's gooooooo,

Noor