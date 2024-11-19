Three Updates

One: Novels are like children. It takes a village.

I called in the cavalry to help revise my novel manuscript. It might be overkill, but here’s everything I’ve been doing (or plan to do):

Critiques by other writers have been painful but essential. Beta readers help me understand what dialogue is believable, what events make sense, what parts of my setting are hard to imagine, and how to effectively choreograph the hero’s movements through space. I’m working hard at pacing and tone and mood.

Two: Try re-writing by hand.

Revising is hard because I have to actually write good prose now. I don’t know what my voice or style is. Being a lawyer beat the tendency to produce flowery language out of me. I am spare with my metaphors and my imagery tends to be concrete.

It’s strange—I love using metaphor and allegory when I write poetry. I just can’t seem to infuse that voice into my story-telling. When I try to do it, all I seem to push out is cliche metaphors.

The other day I started re-writing a scene by hand and that helped. Hand writing is slower than typing and forces my mind to write out the tangible images and sounds and sensations my hero is perceiving. I was surprised that it helped.

But I tried it again yesterday and it didn’t work. I just kept rewriting what I had already written before, without adding the texture and depth and complexity that makes a piece of writing really immersive for a reader. In short, revising is hard.

Do any of you have any suggestions for me?

Three: Writing can be taught, kind-of.

I started a novel-revision course with Writing Mastery Academy, and a few lectures in, I realized my manuscript needed a deeper sense of the hero’s character.

So I pivoted and started a course on effective character portrayal, where I learned that I had to include the character’s interior thoughts and bits of information that refer back to defining moments in her life.

That made me realize I don’t know how to smoothly insert those pieces into my scenes, which made me start yet another course focused on scene design. I’m about 1/3 way through the scene design course, and it has been critical.

I haven’t found a course on how to write beautiful prose. Maybe that’s the part of writing that just can’t be taught.

One Useful Tool

Google chat—a Slack alternative.

I’m part of a Substack writing group that is run primarily out of Slack. Five of us formed our own subgroup and we were using the Direct Messaging feature to communicate amongst just ourselves.

But recently we realized all our helpful comments and resources would disappear from Slack in six months unless we upgraded to the paid version.

We searched for an alternative and landed on Google Chat. I didn’t even know Google Chat was a thing. Turns out, the chat feature on Gmail actually has a home page that you can use as a group messaging board. It looks like this.

Google Chat feature

It’s totally free, and file sharing is actually easier than with Slack. (Share directly from gDrive). If you need a platform to communicate with a small group, and you’re tired of Slack, Dischord, etc, give Google Chat a try.

One Impactful Image

Mood for November is this picture. Deep contemplation that stems from paradigm shifts caused by world events.

This woman is my aunt. I took the picture in 2011 when I visited Bangladesh. We’re on a boat ride down the Padma river. Every time I look at this picture, I wonder what she’s ruminating about. A lifetime of memories? Regrets? Ambitions?