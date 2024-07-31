Write On Track
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
This free tool will save you from 100 hours of bad movie watching.
And you might hate me for showing it to you.
Jul 31
•
Noor Rahman
7
Share this post
This free tool will save you from 100 hours of bad movie watching.
www.noorwriteson.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
The Secret American Dream Factory: My Love Letter to Columbus, Ohio
From Bangladesh to Home Ownership at Age 28
Jul 23
•
Noor Rahman
11
Share this post
The Secret American Dream Factory: My Love Letter to Columbus, Ohio
www.noorwriteson.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
15
Your July 3-1-1
3 updates, 1 useful tool, 1 impactful image
Jul 9
•
Noor Rahman
9
Share this post
Your July 3-1-1
www.noorwriteson.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
This was the moment I knew I had to quit law to become a novelist
Why I gave up money, prestige, and power to embrace constant rejection
Jul 2
•
Noor Rahman
18
Share this post
This was the moment I knew I had to quit law to become a novelist
www.noorwriteson.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
25
June 2024
Let's Get to Know Each Other: Community Introductions
Drop an intro in the comments!
Jun 25
•
Noor Rahman
8
Share this post
Let's Get to Know Each Other: Community Introductions
www.noorwriteson.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
17
42 Subscribers in 45 Days on Substack: Seven Honest Lessons on Growing an Audience
Will I get 365 subscribers in a year?
Jun 19
•
Noor Rahman
166
Share this post
42 Subscribers in 45 Days on Substack: Seven Honest Lessons on Growing an Audience
www.noorwriteson.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
81
How lawyering prepared me to be a novelist.
I tamed the wild horse that is my mind.
Jun 12
•
Noor Rahman
3
Share this post
How lawyering prepared me to be a novelist.
www.noorwriteson.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
Five pieces of media that helped me write 33,004 words in the last two months.
This is what I watch, listen to, and read to get my creative juices flowing.
Jun 4
•
Noor Rahman
7
Share this post
Five pieces of media that helped me write 33,004 words in the last two months.
www.noorwriteson.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
May 2024
Ex-lawyer performs in community college dance show
And other May updates
May 29
•
Noor Rahman
4
Share this post
Ex-lawyer performs in community college dance show
www.noorwriteson.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
The internet is one giant circle jerk: do not be taken in by the charlatans.
Some content creators are manipulating you into growing their subscriber base.
May 21
•
Noor Rahman
6
Share this post
The internet is one giant circle jerk: do not be taken in by the charlatans.
www.noorwriteson.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
Read my award-winning poem, recently published in Talisman magazine.
It's about a Palestinian man I knew while living in Beirut.
May 16
•
Noor Rahman
7
Share this post
Read my award-winning poem, recently published in Talisman magazine.
www.noorwriteson.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
How I Get Myself to Sit Down and Write
Four tactics to battle the procrastination gremlins
May 9
•
Noor Rahman
4
Share this post
How I Get Myself to Sit Down and Write
www.noorwriteson.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
© 2024 Noorjahan Rahman
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts